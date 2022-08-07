Dr. Martha Kato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Kato, MD
Overview
Dr. Martha Kato, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Central University Of The East School Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Kato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kato?
As a patient of Dr. Kato, she is a no-nonsense psychiatrist that does not really beat-around-the-bush. Remember that she is not there to listen to your traumas (that’s what a psychologist or counselor does). Yet, she will take time to learn of you past. A straightforward, intelligent, and concerned doctor. Yes, she is concerned, even if it looks & feels like she isn’t! I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Martha Kato, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437173903
Education & Certifications
- Central University Of The East School Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kato using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kato works at
Dr. Kato has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kato speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kato. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.