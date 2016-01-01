Dr. Martha Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Howard, MD
Overview
Dr. Martha Howard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Howard works at
Locations
Pediatric Eye Care LLC206 Church St, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 458-8300
Cardiology Associates of New Haven PC40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-2020
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-7996Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Martha Howard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902810021
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
