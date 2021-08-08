Dr. Hierro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martha Hierro, MD
Overview
Dr. Martha Hierro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California Los Angeles
Dr. Hierro works at
Locations
Martha Hierro , MD2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 335E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 471-9917Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely. Dr Hierro is the most intelligent, highly informed, and compassionate gastroenterologist I've had the good fortune to work with. My history of colon cancer and IBS led me to her 10 years ago and she helped tremendously because she takes the time to review all the records and discuss options with patience. I do research on my own medical conditions, and she is the only Doctor who was familiar with every option I had questions about. After a recent unexpected IBS flare up so severe it landed me in the ER, I was relieved to find she had returned to practice in Santa Monica. She made time to see me the following week and had already reviewed all of the medical tests. She is thorough and I know I am completely safe in her hands- She is truly the best.
About Dr. Martha Hierro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1770562431
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Harbor UCLA MC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hierro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hierro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hierro speaks French and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hierro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hierro.
