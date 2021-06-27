Overview

Dr. Martha Hickmann, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They completed their residency with Wright State University



Dr. Hickmann works at Dayton Skin The Comprehensive Skin Care and Cancer Center in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.