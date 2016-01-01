Dr. Martha Grogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiologists
- MN
- Rochester
- Dr. Martha Grogan, MD
Dr. Martha Grogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martha Grogan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Grogan works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cardiology200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 218-8044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Atrioventricular Canal Defect
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Brugada Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Arrest
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coarctation of the Aorta
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Single Ventricle Transposition of the Great Arteries
- View other providers who treat Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA)
- View other providers who treat Connective Tissue Disorders
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Dissection
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Double Outlet Right Ventricle
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ebstein's Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Eisenmenger's Complex
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Long QT Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Myocarditis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Patent Ductus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Tetralogy of Fallot
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Atresia
- View other providers who treat Truncus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Unstable Angina
- View other providers who treat Vascular Rings
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grogan?
About Dr. Martha Grogan, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1932188935
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grogan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grogan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grogan works at
Dr. Grogan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.