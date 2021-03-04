Dr. Martha Gonzalez, MPH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Gonzalez, MPH
Overview
Dr. Martha Gonzalez, MPH is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ventura, CA.
Locations
Martha Gonzalez MD116 N Brent St, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 656-4311
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Don’t know what I would do without her! Been with her for years and years. She’s the best for women.
About Dr. Martha Gonzalez, MPH
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, French
- 1033261144
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Hypothyroidism and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
