Dr. Martha Cline, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Cline works at Neurological Associates in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.