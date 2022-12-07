Dr. Martha Storrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Storrie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martha Storrie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Storrie works at
Locations
-
1
Lewisville541 W Main St Ste 150, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 420-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Storrie?
Dr Storrie shows great compassion and understanding. One cannot find a better urologist. She has helped me through some difficult and painful issues as holistically as possible and when needed the correct medications. I highly recommend Dr Storrie! Kathie Lagerblad Corinth, TX
About Dr. Martha Storrie, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1376608265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Storrie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Storrie accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Storrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Storrie works at
Dr. Storrie has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Storrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.