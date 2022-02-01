Dr. Bustamante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martha Bustamante, MD
Overview
Dr. Martha Bustamante, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Laguna.
Dr. Bustamante works at
Locations
Neurology Consultants of South Florida Inc4160 W 16th Ave Ste 100, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 826-5655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bustamante?
Dr. Bustamante is a very thorough and knowledgeable physician, she always takes the time to make sure that all questions are answered and addressed. She is very compassionate and spent a lot of time examining and observing my child. The receptionists were all fantastic and accommodating to my son's special needs. I highly recommend Dr. Bustamante and her team, they are truly amazing and I feel blessed that she is my son's neurologist.
About Dr. Martha Bustamante, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1801889282
Education & Certifications
- University Of The Laguna
