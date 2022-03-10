Dr. Martha Boone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Boone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martha Boone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Martha B Boone MD3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste A560, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 705-8366Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Shame on any patient who is so wrongly critical of Martha B Boone MD. She is patient, personal and exceptional in her field. She is straight forward, kind and certainly dedicated. There is however , little tolerance for neurotic whining.
About Dr. Martha Boone, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1972526093
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
