Dr. Martha Billings, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Billings works at Chest Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

