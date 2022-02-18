See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Narberth, PA
Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Narberth, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Bardsley works at Narberth Family Medcn/ACU Center in Narberth, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Martha Bardsley, M.D., Pediatric and Adolescent Endocrinology
    822 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA 19072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Bryn Mawr Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 1
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Diabetes Type 1
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Factor Therapy Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bardsley?

Feb 18, 2022
The doctor net all our expectations.Dr.Matha is the best doctor I have ever visited in USA.
Lina — Feb 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bardsley to family and friends

Dr. Bardsley's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bardsley

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD.

About Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Endocrinology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1689759771
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U NC-Chapel Hill/Carolina Chldns Hosp
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bardsley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bardsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bardsley works at Narberth Family Medcn/ACU Center in Narberth, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bardsley’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardsley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Martha Bardsley, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.