Overview

Dr. Martha Arroyo, MD is a Dermatologist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Highland Park Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Arroyo works at Lakeside Dermatology in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.