Dr. Martha Arambula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arambula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Arambula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martha Arambula, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Southwest Medical Center, Lakeside Women's Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Arambula works at
Locations
-
1
Canadian Valley Pediatrics1804 Commons Cir Ste B, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 577-6700
-
2
Martha B. Arambula, MD1824 Commons Cir Ste A, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 265-2744
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arambula?
Dr. Arambula has been our Pediatrician from the day my first child was born in 2005. We love her. She is down to earth and gives great advice. We've had a few minor medical scares, and she's been right there, helping us get our children healthy again. I would recommend her to anybody!
About Dr. Martha Arambula, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861448367
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Of Ok
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arambula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arambula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arambula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arambula works at
Dr. Arambula speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Arambula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arambula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arambula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arambula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.