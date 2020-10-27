Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alzamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY.
Dr. Alzamora works at
Locations
-
1
Nassau Psychiatric Services PC601 Franklin Ave Ste 120, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 280-9030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alzamora?
This was my first appointment that I had with Dr. Alzamora and I couldn't be happier. She was thorough and was able to articulate things I wasn't even able to about my own situation. She is very knowledgeable and she seems to take an interest in her patients. I am very hopeful that this is the last time I will have to switch psychiatrists.
About Dr. Martha Alzamora, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1942390141
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alzamora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alzamora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alzamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alzamora works at
Dr. Alzamora has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alzamora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Alzamora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alzamora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alzamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alzamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.