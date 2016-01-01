Dr. Martinez Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marte Martinez Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marte Martinez Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Martinez Jr works at
Locations
Marte A Martinez MD Pllc7614 Rocio Dr, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 795-8393
Surgery Center for Intrventional Pain2637 Cornerstone Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 631-9041
- 3 450708 PO Box, Laredo, TX 78045 Directions (956) 795-8393
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marte Martinez Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467658047
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez Jr works at
Dr. Martinez Jr has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez Jr speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.