Dr. Marte Martinez Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez Jr works at Advanced Pain Solutions in Laredo, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.