Dr. Marta Sivitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marta Sivitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Marta Sivitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Dr. Sivitz works at
Locations
-
1
Schneider Goldstein & Sivitz Assoc.1930 S Broad St Unit 23, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Directions (215) 463-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sivitz?
Dr. Sivitz has a kind and gentle demeanor which is a comfort to patients. I feel confident in her decisions concerning my eye health. Recommended her to an elderly friends and they were very pleased with their treatment.
About Dr. Marta Sivitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1952301871
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Temple U
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sivitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivitz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivitz works at
Dr. Sivitz has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sivitz speaks Spanish.
Dr. Sivitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.