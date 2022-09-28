See All Pediatricians in Orange, CA
Dr. Marta Sarmiento, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Marta Sarmiento, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    725 W La Veta Ave Ste 240, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 771-2229

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 28, 2022
    I own/operate a family day care in Irvine, CA. As it's just me running the business, when my daughters are ill; it's not easy to up to get them to physically be seen. Thru teledoc visits Dr. Sarmiento is able to see my girls via Facetime then discuss options for medical diagnoses. She was a huge help when the girls and I were visiting relatives out of state which ended up with us contracting Omicron Covid-19. Dr. Sarmiento was able to call in prescriptions for me as mine had turned into a sinus infection. Truly thankful for the teledoc ability!!!
    Kadin — Sep 28, 2022
    About Dr. Marta Sarmiento, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457571697
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marta Sarmiento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarmiento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarmiento has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarmiento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarmiento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarmiento.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarmiento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarmiento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

