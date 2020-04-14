Dr. Pariewski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marta Pariewski, MD
Overview
Dr. Marta Pariewski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11835 W Olympic Blvd Ste 1135E, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 557-2405
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pariewski has helped me immeasurably. I am very grateful for her expertise. Great doctor.
About Dr. Marta Pariewski, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689660458
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
