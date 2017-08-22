Overview

Dr. Marta Maczaj, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Maczaj works at St Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.