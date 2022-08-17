Dr. Marta Katalenas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katalenas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marta Katalenas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marta Katalenas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from Universidad de Oviedo and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Katalenas works at
Locations
Pediatric Center of Round Rock7700 Cat Hollow Dr Ste 104, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5120
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks for being a great ped for our newborn and answering all our questions!
About Dr. Marta Katalenas, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, French and Italian
- 1386741171
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- MORRISTOWN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- MORRISTOWN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Universidad de Oviedo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katalenas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katalenas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katalenas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katalenas works at
Dr. Katalenas speaks French and Italian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Katalenas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katalenas.
