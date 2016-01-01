Dr. Hampton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marta Hampton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marta Hampton, MD is a dermatopathology specialist in Charleston, SC. She currently practices at Graciela B. De Jesus, MD Dermatology and Dermatopathology and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Hampton is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Marta Hampton, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1952403446
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
