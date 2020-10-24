Overview

Dr. Marta Derieg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.



Dr. Derieg works at Children's Endocrinology Clinic LLC in Kailua Kona, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.