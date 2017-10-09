See All Psychiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Marta Dasilva, MD

Psychiatry
2 (27)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marta Dasilva, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE.

Dr. Dasilva works at Psychiatric Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riesmeyer Counseling Services LLC
    13100 Manchester Rd Ste 150, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 692-7886

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marta Dasilva, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1831176353
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marta Dasilva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasilva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dasilva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dasilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dasilva works at Psychiatric Center in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Dasilva’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasilva. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasilva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasilva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasilva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

