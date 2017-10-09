Dr. Marta Dasilva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasilva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marta Dasilva, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE.
Riesmeyer Counseling Services LLC13100 Manchester Rd Ste 150, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 692-7886
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I beleive Dr. DaSilva’s care saved my adolescent daughter’s life. I have referred many friends’ teens to Dr. DaSilva and they all had remarkable responses to her care.
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE
Dr. Dasilva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasilva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasilva works at
Dr. Dasilva speaks Portuguese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasilva. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasilva.
