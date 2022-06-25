Overview

Dr. Marta Bognar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Semmelweis University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Bognar works at Arthritis Center North Georgia in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.