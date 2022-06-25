Dr. Marta Bognar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bognar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marta Bognar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marta Bognar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Semmelweis University and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital Forsyth, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Bognar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arthritis Center North Georgia961 Smoeky Mountain Springs Ln NE Ste A, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (706) 410-9270
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bognar?
This was one of the best doctors experiences I’ve ever had. Everyone was friendly and helpful from the minute I walked in and Dr Bognar was respectful, concerned, very thorough, efficient, listened to my concerns and fears and most of all, didn’t make me feel like I was wasting her time with a frivolous concern. I thank God for such educated, kind-hearted people who are dedicated to helping people.
About Dr. Marta Bognar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1336102425
Education & Certifications
- Danbury Hospital
- Semmelweis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bognar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bognar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bognar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bognar works at
Dr. Bognar has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bognar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bognar speaks Hungarian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bognar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bognar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bognar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bognar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.