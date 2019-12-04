Dr. Marta Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marta Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. Marta Becker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
Berger Henry ENT Specialty Group60 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor herself was efficient and helpful. I can't say the same for the person who took my history. He is lacked basic medical knowledge and professional skills. Also this practice has grown way too large.
About Dr. Marta Becker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1467553081
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Becker has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
