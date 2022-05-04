Dr. Marta Batus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marta Batus, MD
Overview
Dr. Marta Batus, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Mc
Dr. Batus works at
Locations
-
1
Practice1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5904
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Batus?
Dr. Batus is fantastic
About Dr. Marta Batus, MD
- Oncology
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1003087768
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Mc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batus works at
Dr. Batus has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Batus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Batus speaks Polish and Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Batus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.