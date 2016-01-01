See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Clovis, CA
Dr. Marta Bator, MD

Pain Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Marta Bator, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. 

Dr. Bator works at Kaiser Permanente Medical Grp in Clovis, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #291
    2071 Herndon Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 448-4555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Marta Bator, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184836611
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bator has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bator works at Kaiser Permanente Medical Grp in Clovis, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bator’s profile.

Dr. Bator has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bator.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bator, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bator appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

