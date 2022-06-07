Overview

Dr. Marston Holt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Holt works at All American Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.