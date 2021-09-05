See All General Surgeons in Jackson, TN
Super Profile

Dr. Marshall Yellen, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marshall Yellen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.

Dr. Yellen works at Plastic Surgery Clinic Jackson in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Clinic of Jackson PC
    10 Lynoak CV, Jackson, TN 38305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (731) 668-2490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson-madison County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Marshall Yellen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831135755
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marshall Yellen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yellen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yellen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yellen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yellen works at Plastic Surgery Clinic Jackson in Jackson, TN. View the full address on Dr. Yellen’s profile.

    Dr. Yellen has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yellen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yellen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yellen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yellen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yellen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

