Dr. Marshall Wold, MD

Adult Psychiatry
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marshall Wold, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Wold works at East Bay Center in Riverside, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Bay Center
    610 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 431-9870
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Marshall Wold MD
    1 Richmond Sq Ste 130C, Providence, RI 02906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 241-7736

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Opioid Dependence
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Opioid Dependence
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 05, 2019
    Stop bashing Dr Wold he’s ones of the best doctors in RI. Just because he didn’t give you what you want I’m sure he had his reasons. He just doesn’t prescribe meds he always takes the time to listen no matter how busy he is. Dr Wold truly cares about his patients. He goes above and beyond. Thank you Dr Wold.
    — Sep 05, 2019
    About Dr. Marshall Wold, MD

    • Adult Psychiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396728200
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Connecticut/Institute Of Living
    • Institute Of Living
    • Hartford Hosp/Inst Of Living
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marshall Wold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wold has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

