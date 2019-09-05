Dr. Marshall Wold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Wold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marshall Wold, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
East Bay Center610 Wampanoag Trl, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 431-9870Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 7:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Marshall Wold MD1 Richmond Sq Ste 130C, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 241-7736
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Stop bashing Dr Wold he’s ones of the best doctors in RI. Just because he didn’t give you what you want I’m sure he had his reasons. He just doesn’t prescribe meds he always takes the time to listen no matter how busy he is. Dr Wold truly cares about his patients. He goes above and beyond. Thank you Dr Wold.
About Dr. Marshall Wold, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut/Institute Of Living
- Institute Of Living
- Hartford Hosp/Inst Of Living
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
