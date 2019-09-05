Overview

Dr. Marshall Wold, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Wold works at East Bay Center in Riverside, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.