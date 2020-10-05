Dr. Marshall Wingo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Wingo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marshall Wingo, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Locations
Lowcountry Urology Clinics2687 Lake Park Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 932-2634Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have always had exceptionally good treatment and attention from Dr. Wingo and his nurse, etc. I always feel I am in very capable and caring hands with Dr. Wingo. Due to Covid, I am behind on my checkup but I just learned he does TeleMed so I will be making an appt ASAP.
About Dr. Marshall Wingo, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831395334
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wingo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wingo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wingo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wingo has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wingo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wingo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wingo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wingo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wingo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.