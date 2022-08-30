Dr. Marshall White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall White, MD
Overview
Dr. Marshall White, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med.
Dr. White works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr.Marshall A. White, Neurology and Certified miraDry Location1470 Ben Sawyer Blvd Ste 8, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 696-3705Tuesday8:30am - 3:30pm
-
2
Dr. Marshall Allyn White, Neurology909 Shull St, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (843) 696-3705
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
My wife had a stroke 12 years ago. In May, the long term disability insurance challenged her disability. I guess they got tired of... wait for it... paying $104 per month. They could not take her doctor's word on her condition. So they contracted with Dr. White to do an independent medical exam. We drove 120 miles for the appointment, expecting the worst. It was the absolute opposite. Dr. White immediately saw her disability for what it is and dictated a letter saying such. He even skipped his lunch to see us since we drove so far. He was very professional and had a great patient interaction manner. I highly recommend him for your neurological medical needs.
About Dr. Marshall White, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801853783
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- The Citadel
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.