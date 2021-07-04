Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staton III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD
Overview
Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Locations
M Alexander Staton III MD PA2513 N Oak St Ste 209, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 448-2824
- 2 1601 N Oak St Ste 206, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 448-2824
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Provided helpful medication in adequate strengths but remained cautious not to overprescribe medications that may become addictive. Balanced and thoughtful approach. Staff is friendly and responsive to needs.
About Dr. Marshall Staton III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
