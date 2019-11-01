Dr. Marshall Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Marshall Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lds Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
Intermountain Healthcare100 N Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113 Directions (801) 662-1740
University of Utah Hospital50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 587-8368
Clinical Neurosciences Center729 S Arapeen Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 587-3548
Hospital Affiliations
- Lds Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is patient and very knowledgeable. He is kind and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Marshall Smith, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Paralysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.