Dr. Marshall Smith, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marshall Smith, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lds Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Smith works at Primary Children's Hospital - Plastic Surgery in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Healthcare
    Intermountain Healthcare
    100 N Mario Capecchi Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84113
  2. 2
    University of Utah Hospital
    University of Utah Hospital
    50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132
  3. 3
    Clinical Neurosciences Center
    Clinical Neurosciences Center
    729 S Arapeen Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84108

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lds Hospital
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 01, 2019
    He is patient and very knowledgeable. He is kind and easy to talk to.
    Lynn in LAYTON, UT — Nov 01, 2019
    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154411783
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
