Dr. Marshall Shuler, MD
Overview
Dr. Marshall Shuler, MD is a dermatologist in Greenville, SC. He currently practices at Carolina Dermatology Of Greenville and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Carolina Dermatology Of Greenville920 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 233-6338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Marshall Shuler, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Admitting Hospitals
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuler has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuler.
