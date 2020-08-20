See All Podiatrists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Marshall Shieh, DPM

Podiatry
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marshall Shieh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Shieh works at Kern Vascular Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hao D. Bui MD INC
    4901 Centennial Plaza Way, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 387-8333
  2. 2
    C. Rose Rabinov M.d. Inc.
    3545 SAN DIMAS ST, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 323-1947

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Limb Pain
McMurray's Test
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Limb Pain

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 20, 2020
    dude is smart
    han — Aug 20, 2020
    About Dr. Marshall Shieh, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407097272
    Education & Certifications

    • Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • John Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marshall Shieh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shieh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shieh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shieh works at Kern Vascular Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shieh’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shieh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shieh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.