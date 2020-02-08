Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall Shaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marshall Shaw, MD is an Urology Specialist in Stillwater, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Ponca City, Stillwater Medical Center and Stillwater Medical Perry.
Dr. Shaw works at
Locations
-
1
Stillwater Medical Center Home Health Services1201 S ADAMS ST, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 377-3858
-
2
Stillwater Medical Center1323 W 6th Ave, Stillwater, OK 74074 Directions (405) 377-3858
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Ponca City
- Stillwater Medical Center
- Stillwater Medical Perry
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaw?
I would give Dr Shaw the highest recommendation possible. He is a very caring and compassionate Dr and makes one feel comfortable in an uncomfortable situation. He takes the time to answer any question and will go the second mile to assist his patients.
About Dr. Marshall Shaw, MD
- Urology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1225442841
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw works at
Dr. Shaw has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.