Overview

Dr. Marshall Ohring, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Israel Tech Inst, Haifa.



Dr. Ohring works at Pediatric Associates in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.