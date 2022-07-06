Dr. Marshall Ochi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Ochi, DO
Dr. Marshall Ochi, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
ProMedica Physicians Wildwood Family Practice - Toledo2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 170, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 578-7036
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Paramount
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ochi has worked with me to pinpoint the cause of my pain. He goes over everything thoroughly and takes his time with you at every appointment. He is willing to keep moving forward until he can make the proper diagnosis. He has also accommodated my busy schedule by using video appointments, on occasion! I now trust him with my children’s health.
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1811351836
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- St Luke's Hospital
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Whitworth University
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Ochi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ochi accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ochi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ochi works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ochi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ochi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ochi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ochi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.