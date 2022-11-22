Dr. Marshall Miles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Miles, DO
Overview
Dr. Marshall Miles, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Associates of the Lehigh Valley1243 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 301, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-4375
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miles is an amazing surgeon and was a pleasure to work with. He would explain everything to me in full detail as well as answering any of my questions. The staff at his office were great. He loves what he does and it shows. The surgery went well and he also called the next day to check in on how I was doing. I would recommend Dr. Miles to any and everyone because my experience was amazing.
About Dr. Marshall Miles, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1205006988
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
