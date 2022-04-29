Dr. Marshall Melcer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melcer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Melcer, MD
Overview
Dr. Marshall Melcer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Orlando Urology Associates PA41 W Kaley St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 843-6645
Orlando Urology Assoicates9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 106, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 843-6645
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor, very competent
About Dr. Marshall Melcer, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255329439
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melcer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melcer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melcer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melcer has seen patients for Prostatitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melcer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Melcer speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Melcer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melcer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melcer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melcer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.