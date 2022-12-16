Dr. Marshall Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Marcus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marshall Marcus, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital.
Dr. Marcus works at
Locations
HCA Florida Heart Institute6006 49th St N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 349-6783Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I literally was dying and knew I had to change Cardiologists. I had cronic AFib and 4 heart ablasions and a mitral valve repair and was not getting any better. I was out of work for 1 year. Working in the hospital field, I saw and heard great reviews about Dr. Marcus. His patients and peers spoke highly of him. I knew he was the one for me. I was able to see Dr. Marcus quickly and he spent so much time with my husband and I explaining what was going on and what needed to be done. He did a Ventricular Ablasion on me and within 2 days I was able to really breathe, no shortness of breath and no heart pounding. I started to get healthy again and become stronger, happy and with a new lease on life. I am now back at work, part time, for now and doing the job again that I loved and missed. So 'THANK YOU'Dr. Marcus for the excellant care, compassion, dignity and the 2nd chance at life you've given me! See you at the next visit!
About Dr. Marshall Marcus, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
- 1609160563
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins / Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Johns Hopkins / Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus works at
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marcus speaks Hebrew, Italian and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
