Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall Lucas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marshall Lucas, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Lucas works at
Locations
Woodland Springs Hospital15860 OLD CONROE RD, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (936) 270-7520
Marshall B. Lucas8701 New Trails Dr Ste 150, Spring, TX 77381 Directions (281) 367-1015
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lucas is an excellent psychiatrist. He is kind, caring and very capable. He quickly found medications that worked for me.
About Dr. Marshall Lucas, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700970282
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas works at
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lucas speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.