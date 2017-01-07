Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marshall Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Marshall Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
Marshall S. Lewis M.d.a Professional Corporation2619 F St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 861-0011
Param S Fagoora, M.d.1332 W Herndon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 439-1145
Marshall S. Lewis, M.D. A Professional Corporation1031 N Demaree St, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 635-7400
Tehachapi Surgery Center20960 Sage Ln, Tehachapi, CA 93561 Directions (661) 822-2890
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under this office care for a year now. I suffered TBI, Cervical spine injury, stomach and bladder groin injury. A whole mess of medical issues and they have remained patient despite all my complications. The best advice I have is to be calm & honest with how you really feel the truth should make things right. I only recommend that patients find the right insurance carrier that covers treatment without denial for all treatment requested. I feel doctors only problem are insurance.
About Dr. Marshall Lewis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1417923558
Education & Certifications
- Inselspital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- New York University
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.