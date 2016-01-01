Dr. Marshall Lerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Lerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Marshall Lerman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Lerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bootin Savrick Pediatric Associates7501 Fannin St Ste 850, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 795-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lerman?
About Dr. Marshall Lerman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1275953184
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerman works at
Dr. Lerman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.