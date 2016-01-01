Overview

Dr. Marshall Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at GLAUCOMA CENTER OF HAWAII, LLC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.