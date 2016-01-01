Dr. Marshall Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marshall Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Glaucoma Center of Hawaii LLC1441 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 1403, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 945-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marshall Kim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1871534883
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
