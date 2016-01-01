Dr. Marshall Keilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Keilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marshall Keilson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Keilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Levit Medical1220 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 376-1004Thursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keilson?
About Dr. Marshall Keilson, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1528068954
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keilson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keilson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keilson works at
Dr. Keilson has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Keilson speaks Hebrew.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Keilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.