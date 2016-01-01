Overview

Dr. Marshall Keilson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Keilson works at NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Midwood in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.