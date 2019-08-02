See All Podiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Marshall Kalinsky, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (31)
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marshall Kalinsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from ILLINOIS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Kalinsky works at Roper St. Francis Express Care in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Express Care
    319 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 766-1632
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Charleston Office
    1611 Savannah Hwy Ste A, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 766-1632

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 02, 2019
    I just came out of surgery on my foot yesterday and Dr.Marshall Kalinsky did an awesome job and has the best Bed side matters. He goes above and beyond to answer questions and to listen , really listen to questions asked and I truly believe he cares about all his patients. I would give him a 10 star if there was one??
    (Patricia) Patti Vance — Aug 02, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Marshall Kalinsky, DPM
    About Dr. Marshall Kalinsky, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447254461
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ILLINOIS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalinsky works at Roper St. Francis Express Care in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kalinsky’s profile.

    Dr. Kalinsky has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

