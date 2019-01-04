Dr. Marshall Herron, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marshall Herron, DPM
Overview
Dr. Marshall Herron, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Locations
Athens Family Foot Care230 CEDAR POINTE DR, Athens, GA 30605 Directions (706) 549-3668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I received the best care at Athens Family Foot Care! I had really bad ingrown toenails, and Dr. Todd made sure that I was taken care of. He really cares about his patients and gave me some really good advice/tips to stopping the problem. Super friendly staff- I'm sad that I'm moving because I don't know if I'll find another podiatrist like Dr. Todd!
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1225003064
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Herron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herron accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herron has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Herron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herron.
